Watch session ace Rob Gueringer wield a one-of-a-kind chrome PRS Silver Sky at the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl LVI took place last night (February 13), and once again, the event’s hallowed Half-Time Show delivered the goods, serving up a historic performance with some of hip-hop's biggest names.

While a lineup comprising Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar may not have immediately screamed ’guitar’, six-stringers’ interest would have no doubt been piqued when they caught a glimpse of session ace Rob "Freaky Rob" Gueringer’s electric guitar.

Why? Well, because Gueringer – a PRS artist and the go-to guitarist for hip-hop’s elite – took to the stage wielding a one-of-a-kind, chrome-wrapped version of John Mayer’s PRS Silver Sky signature guitar.

You can see the mirrored six-string in action in the video below at around the 9:30 mark, with Gueringer using the one-off axe to riff through the two-chord progression of Eminem’s Lose Yourself.

Just after the 11-minute mark, Gueringer ups the ante and props up Eminem’s lyrical flow with some equally silky scale-based fretboard noodles.

Gueringer had been plenty busy in the lead-up to Eminem’s section, and could be seen wielding a white Fender Jazzmaster for the majority of the set, which also included Dr. Dre’s California Love, Mary J. Blige’s No More Drama and Kendrick Lamar’s Alright.

After the show had concluded, PRS promptly shared a behind-the-scenes look at the instrument on social media, revealing it had been specially wrapped for the show.

It was a fairly comprehensive wrapping job, too. Everything from the body to the headstock, and the scratchplate to the pickup covers was covered. Heck, even the control knobs, toggle switch and truss rod cover were given a mirrored makeover.

Chrome guitars are becoming something of a tradition at the Super Bowl. Last year, H.E.R. opened proceedings with an electric reimagining of America the Beautiful, which she performed using her Chrome Glow Fender Stratocaster Signature.

Soon after the show, searches for H.E.R.’s Fender Strat skyrocketed – something we expect to happen again as people attempt to track down the one-off Silver Sky.

Nevertheless, it looks as though the Chrome PRS Silver Sky will remain in the history books of one-off electric guitars. We certainly don’t anticipate it to become a standard edition finish in the Silver Sky range, that’s for sure.

In other Silver Sky news, PRS recently unveiled the much-anticipated Silver Sky SE – a wallet-friendly iteration of Mayer’s American Made original. It’s not available in chrome, but it is available in Ever Green, Stone Blue, Moon White and Dragon Fruit.