Searches for H.E.R.'s signature Fender Stratocaster double following awe-inspiring Super Bowl performance

Online gear marketplace Reverb has reported that, following her mesmerizing solo guitar rendition performance of America the Beautiful at the Super Bowl, searches for H.E.R.'s Signature Stratocaster have doubled, with guitarists on the hunt to find out more about the stunning electric guitar.

H.E.R. has no doubt amassed a new legion of fans following her superb Super Bowl performance, which showcased her diverse playing skills in the form of a delicately constructed clean section and rip-roaring high-gain lead solo.

Since then, a huge number of players have taken to the internet on a quest to locate the guitar that H.E.R. wielded during the performance, with Reverb revealing searches for the signature doubled overnight.

It should come as no surprise, really – the guitar certainly is a looker.

The Strat itself features a number of visually distinctive appointments, including a Chrome Glow finish, matching-finished headstock and a one-ply anodized aluminum pickguard.

When Fender announced the release of the H.E.R. Stratocaster last year, it marked the first time that the historic guitar maker had partnered with a black female artist to make a signature instrument.

At the time, H.E.R. told Guitar World: "The coolest thing about it all is being the first black woman to have her own signature guitar with Fender.

"I think it will inspire a lot of young black girls – and actually a lot of young girls in general – to pick up the guitar, which is something we don't see enough of."

While on the topic of guitar searches, Reverb also revealed there was not a significant uptick in searches for the Danelectro '56 Baritone after Phoebe Bridgers' guitar smash attempt on the latest edition of SNL.

Commenting on the stat, Reverb tweeted that it was "super weird because that affordable beast proved virtually indestructible".