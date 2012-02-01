Rock on the Range Announces 2012 Festival Lineup; Slash, Megadeth, Incubus, Mastodon and More to Appear

One of American's biggest music festivals is returning for a sixth year. Rock on the Range has announced the lineup for its 2012 incarnation, which will includes appearances by: Slash, Incubus, Rob Zombie, Megadeth, Mastodon, Marilyn Manson and more.

"If you thought last time was a blast, then this time we are gonna blow your fucking mind," commented co-headliner Rob Zombie.

Joining him as festival headliner is Incubus. "Incubus is stoked to be joinin' the killer lineup at Rock On The Range this year," said lead singer Brandon Boyd. "We'll see y'all in Columbus."

The festival is set to take place May 18-20 in Columbus, OH.

So far, the confirmed acts for this year's Rock on the Ranger are: Incubus, Rob Zombie, Shinedown, Marilyn Manson, Five Finger Death Punch, Slash, Megadeth, Chevelle, Cypress Hill, Mastodon, Theory of a Deadman, Volbeat, Down, The Darkness, Halestorm, Escape The Fate, P.O.D., Lacuna Coil, Adelitas Way, Black Stone Cherry, Cavo, Attack Attack!, Trivium, Bobaflex, Falling In Reverse, Redlight King, Aranda, Emphatic, Otherwise, James Durbin, Black Tide, Kyng, 12 Stones, SOiL, Rival Sons, Eve To Adam, and Ghosts of August.