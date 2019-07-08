RockBoard Announces New Gold Series Flat Looper/Switcher Connection Cables

RockBoard has announced its new Gold Series Flat Looper/Switcher Connector Cables.

From the company: Designed to be extra flat and space-saving for optimal use of pedalboard real estate, the Gold Series Flat Looper/Switcher Connector Cables feature extra thin angled plugs and compact straight plugs ideal for use with looper/switchers. Plus, the cables' slim rectangular body design efficiently prevents cable tangle and breakage.

Additional features include gold-plated contacts and plug housings, plus a double shielding of braided copper wire and aluminum foil that shields the flexible copper conductor core from high and low frequency interference. The Gold Series Flat Looper/Switcher Cables guarantee top signal quality and will keep your setup neat and tidy.

Features:

• High quality double shielded flat patch cables with rectangular profile

• Compact and super flat plugs

• Gold-plated connectors

• Metal plug housings

• Flexible copper conductor (20 x 0.12 mm / 36 AWG)

• 90 % braided tinned copper shielding (4 x 16 x 0.12 mm / 36 AWG)

• Additional aluminum foil shielding

• PE (polyethylene) signal insulation

• PVC cable mantle

• Capacitance less than 10 pF/decimeter

• Conductor resistance less than 10 mOhm/decimeter

• Angled 6.3 mm mono audio plugs

• Operating temperature -15° C to +70° C / 5° F to 158° F

• Outer dimensions cable (W x H) 7 x 3 mm / 1/4" x 1/8" (rectangular)

• Outer dimensions plugs (W x H) 12.5 x 7.5 mm / 1/2" x 5/16", 12.5 x 12.5 mm / 1/2" x 1/2" (straight)

• Black with gold-plated plug housings

• Length 20 cm / 7 7/8"

The cables will be available later this month in four lengths; 20 cm, 40 cm, 60 cm and 100 cm.

For more, head over to rockboard.de.