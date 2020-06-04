RockBoard debuts pedalboard-mountable MOD 4 all-in-one guitar wireless system

RockBoard has introduced the MOD 4 all-in-one wireless system receiver and patchbay for pedalboards.

The system promises an easy-to-use wireless connection between instrument and pedalboard, with digital wireless technology that delivers top-notch audio quality with a simple setup procedure and reliability.

The MOD 4 works in the 2.4 GHz ISM band for unlimited worldwide use, with a 20 Hz-20 kHz frequency range with five ms of latency.

The patchbay module is designed to route connections from a central access point underneath the pedalboard. Furthermore, pedals can be connected permanently underneath the board, requiring cables to be plugged in only to and from the front of the board when setting up for a gig.

(Image credit: RockBoard)

Other features include four selectable channels, 24 bit / 48 kHz uncompressed digital transmission and approximately 100 ft. of range.

The unit also fits MOD slots in RockBoard pedalboards and is compatible with a wide variety of other boards.

The RockBoard MOD 4 is available from July 2020, individually or in combination with a U2 Transmitter.

For more information, head to RockBoard.