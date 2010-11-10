Rodrigo y Gabriela Announce Special Live Webcast

Rodrigo y Gabriela have just announced a very unique event taking place tomorrow 11/11. Rodrigo y Gabriela return to Dublin, the city that launched their career, to play an intimate show that will be webcast live to a world audience. NPR Music will carry the concert as the exclusive live webcast partner in the USA. Fans can go to NPR.org/music at 3 pm EST / Noon PST on Thursday November 11th to watch. The web event, powered by muzu.tv, will be fully interactive, allowing viewers and fans to join live chat feeds synched to Facebook and Twitter.

Live Webcast on NPR Music

3 pm EST / Noon PST

http://NPR.org/music

The undisclosed location is just blocks from where Rodrigo y Gabriela first made a name for themselves by busking on Grafton Street in Dublin. Tales of their talent spread across Ireland by word of mouth and they soon became a household name, poised to break out into the rest of Europe, the United States, and beyond. Since those early days they have traveled across the globe and performed in some of the largest venues in the world. This one off gig gives fans a rare chance to see Rodrigo y Gabriela perform in a small venue at close proximity to where it all began.

The significance of the date 11/11 will not be lost on their fans. Rodrigo y Gabriela's most recent studio album is entitled 11:11 and sees them playing tribute to 11 musicians who have inspired and influenced them.