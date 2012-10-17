Roland Launches First Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp Giveaway

In commemoration of Roland's 40th anniversary and Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp's 15th anniversary, Roland is hosting its first-ever Roland Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp Giveaway.

One entrant will win a chance to jam with Dave Navarro of Jane's Addiction and Roger Daltrey of The Who in January at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp provides music fans with a rare opportunity to jam with rock stars, write and record original songs and perform on stage in front of family and friends. Campers also get opportunity to play new Roland gear.

Campers can buy a three-day rock star package or the five-day headliner experience. Both packages include hotel accommodations, breakfast and lunch daily, scheduled classes and daily jam sessions, a DVD of the final concert performance and more.

For all the info you need, including how to enter, visit Roland's U.S. Facebook page. Mobile users should visit www.rolandus.com/go/rock_n_roll_fantasy_camp.