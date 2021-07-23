The Rolling Stones announce rescheduled 2021 American tour dates

The Rolling Stones have announced rescheduled dates for the next American leg of their No Filter tour, which was postponed last year.

The 13-date run will now begin September 26 at The Dome At America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri, and will conclude November 20 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

The band will visit most of the cities they planned to play in in 2020. However, they will no longer play in Vancouver, Louisville, Cleveland or Buffalo. Instead, the rockers have added dates in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, as well as a slot at the Jazz Fest in New Orleans.

“I'm so excited to get back on the stage again,” says frontman Mick Jagger. “[I] want to thank everyone for their patience. See you soon!”

Adds guitarist Keith Richards, “We're back on the road! See you there!”

All tickets for the postponed 2020 shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates. Those with tickets to cancelled shows in Vancouver, Louisville, Cleveland or Buffalo will be contacted by Ticketmaster with information regarding refunds, and will be given a “priority offer” to tickets in nearby cities.

The Rolling Stones were forced to call off the original run – which was scheduled for May 8 through July 9, 2020 – due to the pandemic.

Earlier this year, Jagger partnered with Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl for a surprise lockdown-themed single, Eazy Sleazy. “I wanted to share this song that I wrote about eventually coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism,” Jagger said at the time.

See below for a full list of rescheduled dates.