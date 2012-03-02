The Rolling Stones Set to Release 50th Anniversary Photo Book

If you hadn't heard already, 2012 marks the 50th anniversary of The Rolling Stones.

While the word is still out on a tour, the band have announced the release of a photo book to celebrate their golden anniversary. The Rolling Stones: 50 is set for release on July 12, which corresponds with the date of the band's first gig in 1962.

"This is our story of 50 fantastic years," the Stones said in a statement. "Curated by us, [the book] features the very best photographs and ephemera from and beyond our archives."

They went on: "We started out as a blues band playing the clubs and more recently we've filled the largest stadiums in the world with the kind of show that none of us could have imagined all those years ago."

Members of the Rolling Stones also have contributed commentary to the book, which will feature more than 700 photographs.