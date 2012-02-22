Ron Wood: The Rolling Stones are "On the Verge" of Touring

The Rolling Stones have been around for fifty years as of 2012, and let's all take a moment to applaud that kind of longevity before getting on with the article.

With the milestone approaching last year -- and a few secret band meetings to boot -- rumors have been flying about a possible Rolling Stones tour in 2012 to celebrate the band's 50th anniversary.

While some members of the Stones have seemed reluctant to tour, guitarist Ron Wood said in a recent interview that the band are nearly there on committing to tour dates this year.

Wood was recently interviewing by Radio Times, and was asked if his band would be hitting the road this year. "Be lovely, wouldn't it?," Wood replied. "That's what we're on the verge of. I dunno what the hell is gonna happen yet but we all feel we owe it to ourselves and to the people to do something."

In other Ron Wood news, the guitarist also recently mentioned on the radio that he had turned down the chance to join Led Zeppelin, calling them "a bunch of farmers."