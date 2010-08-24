Ronnie Wood Announces New Solo CD 'I Feel Like Playing'

The cover of Ronnie Wood's I Feel Like Playing

Classic British rock guitarist Ronnie Wood has announced that he'll be releasing his seventh studio album I Feel Like Playing through Eagle Records on September 28.

Featuring twelve brand new cuts, I Feel Like Playing takes its name [and cover] from one of Ronnie’s most vibrant recent artworks. The color and verve of the artwork is equally reflected in the swagger and roll of the music on the album. Solo work has always co-existed alongside Ronnie’s band commitments and I Feel Like Playing is, he feels, his best album yet. Many of the friends made along the course of an incredible career contributed to the album; guests include luminaries such as Slash, Flea, Eddie Vedder, Billy F Gibbons, Kris Kristofferson, Bobby Womack, Ian McLagan and more.

Ronnie Wood needs no introduction to any fan of British rock music. Starting his career with The Birds and then Creation, it was when Ronnie joined the Jeff Beck Group that he truly started to stamp his identity on the music world. After that group split, Ronnie – along with Rod Stewart - joined up with ex-Small Faces Ronnie Lane, Ian McLagan and Kenney Jones in The Faces. While Ronnie [and Rod] moved on after a couple of years, The Faces are viewed by all rock fans as a truly classic band; and in fact they perform a handful of dates in 2010 with Mick Hucknall on vocals. After the release of his first solo album, Ronnie was invited to join the Rolling Stones - in 1975 – and remains with them to this day.

I Feel Like Playing Track Listing:

1.) A Thing Like That

2.) Sweetness

3.) Lucky Man

4.) I Gotta See

5.) Thing About You

6.) Catch You

7.) Spoonful

8.) I Don’t Think So

9.) 100%

10.) Fancy Pants

11.) Tell Me Something

12.) Forever