Hear unreleased Rory Gallagher track Continental Op – a rampaging live performance from the Stratocaster great's previously undocumented period

By Matt Parker
published

A new Rory Gallagher live album, All Around Man – Live In London, is on the way and it features 23 unreleased recordings

Rory Gallagher live onstage on 1987
(Image credit: Bernd Mueller / Getty)

Rory Gallagher’s estate has announced the release of a huge new collection of unreleased material, All Around Man – Live In London, which is taken from a two-night run at London’s Town And Country Club in 1990. 

Gallagher’s sets at the venue (now known as the Kentish Town Forum) took place in support of what would be his last studio album, 1990’s Fresh Evidence. As such, the set takes in a sizeable chunk of that final record, alongside material from its predecessor Defender

The first track Continental Op is already available to stream and the energy the late great Stratocaster master is channeling in the recording is remarkable, particularly considering it’s from the latter part of his career. 

There are two major solo sections among the five-minute performance – one features some electrifying slide work, while the second wrangles some outrageous bends and lightning runs from the neck. His tone is stunning, too – full of crunching, harmonic distortion and sounds that you can only get from digging in with a pick in just the right way.

Elsewhere, the collection looks to contain a fairly wide ranging set, taking in classics like Tattoo'd Lady, Shadow Play and Moonchild, alongside deeper cuts like Ride On Red On from 1982’s Jinx and Muddy Waters cover Mean Disposition

The full collection will be released on July 7 as a triple vinyl album and a double-CD, alongside the usual streaming and download options. Check out the full track list below. 

Rory Gallagher – All Around Man – Live In London album

(Image credit: UMR)

All Around Man – Live In London track list

  1. Continental Op
  2. Heavens Gate
  3. Don't Start Me Talkin'
  4. Kid Gloves
  5. Mean Disposition
  6. The Loop
  7. Tattoo'd Lady
  8. The King of Zydeco
  9. Moonchild
  10. Out On The Western Plains
  11. Ride On Red, Ride On
  12. Walkin Blues
  13. Empire State Express
  14. Shadow Play
  15. I Wonder Who
  16. Shin Kicker
  17. Middle Name
  18. When My Baby She Left Me
  19. Ghost Blues
  20. Messin' With The Kid
  21. Keep A Knockin'
  22. Bullfrog Blues
  23. All Around Man

All Around Man – Live In London is released July 7. For more information and preorders, head to the Rory Gallagher store (opens in new tab).

If you want something to do in the meantime, why not steal some tricks from the master and learn Rory Gallagher’s soloing techniques?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a staff writer for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk (opens in new tab), which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.