Hear unreleased Rory Gallagher track Continental Op – a rampaging live performance from the Stratocaster great's previously undocumented period

Rory Gallagher’s estate has announced the release of a huge new collection of unreleased material, All Around Man – Live In London, which is taken from a two-night run at London’s Town And Country Club in 1990.

Gallagher’s sets at the venue (now known as the Kentish Town Forum) took place in support of what would be his last studio album, 1990’s Fresh Evidence. As such, the set takes in a sizeable chunk of that final record, alongside material from its predecessor Defender.

The first track Continental Op is already available to stream and the energy the late great Stratocaster master is channeling in the recording is remarkable, particularly considering it’s from the latter part of his career.

There are two major solo sections among the five-minute performance – one features some electrifying slide work, while the second wrangles some outrageous bends and lightning runs from the neck. His tone is stunning, too – full of crunching, harmonic distortion and sounds that you can only get from digging in with a pick in just the right way.

Elsewhere, the collection looks to contain a fairly wide ranging set, taking in classics like Tattoo'd Lady, Shadow Play and Moonchild, alongside deeper cuts like Ride On Red On from 1982’s Jinx and Muddy Waters cover Mean Disposition.

The full collection will be released on July 7 as a triple vinyl album and a double-CD, alongside the usual streaming and download options. Check out the full track list below.

All Around Man – Live In London track list

Continental Op Heavens Gate Don't Start Me Talkin' Kid Gloves Mean Disposition The Loop Tattoo'd Lady The King of Zydeco Moonchild Out On The Western Plains Ride On Red, Ride On Walkin Blues Empire State Express Shadow Play I Wonder Who Shin Kicker Middle Name When My Baby She Left Me Ghost Blues Messin' With The Kid Keep A Knockin' Bullfrog Blues All Around Man

All Around Man – Live In London is released July 7. For more information and preorders, head to the Rory Gallagher store (opens in new tab).

