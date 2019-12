Need proof that Rush are still one of the most vital prog rock bands out there after more than 40 years?

Their new album, Clockwork Angels, sold just over 100,000 copies in the last week, which was good enough to take the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

The record actually outsold their previous outing, 2007's Snakes & Arrows, which moved just over 93,000 copies in its first week on sale.

Clockwork Angels (buy on iTunes) is out now on Roadrunner Records.

Listen to "Headlong Flight":