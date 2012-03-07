Rush: Release Date for New Album Revealed?

At long last, prog legends Rush have announced the official release date for their new album. And by that, we mean Amazon posted the album on its website.

According to the website, Clockwork Angels is set to be released on May 29 via Roadrunner Records. We'll keep you updated when/if the band issues a confirmation on the date.

In other Rush news, the band made headlines this morning for issuing a cease-and-desist letter to conservative radio show host Rush Limbaugh, asking him to stop using the band's song "The Spirit of the Radio" during his broadcasts. You can read more here.