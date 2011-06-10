Rush to Release 'Time Machine' DVD/Blu-Ray in September

Concord Records will release Rush's new live release, Time Machine, on DVD and Blu-ray on Sept. 27, according to MusicTap.

Brave Words & Bloody Knuckles speculates that the show in the film is probably Rush's April 15 performance at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

That show was filmed by the Toronto-based Banger Films, an outfit that has produced several rock films, including Metal: A Headbangers' Journey and the Rush documentary, Beyond the Lighted Stage.

Rush's set list from that event:

First set:

'The Spirit of Radio'

'Time Stand Still'

'Presto'

'Stick It Out'

'Workin' Them Angels'

'Leave That Thing Alone'

'Faithless'

'BU2B'

'Freewill'

'Marathon'

'Subdivisions'

Second set:

'Tom Sawyer'

'Red Barchetta'

'YYZ'

'Limelight'

'The Camera Eye'

'Witch Hunt'

'Vital Signs'

'Caravan'

Drum Solo ('Love 4 Sale')

'Closer To The Heart'

'2112 Part I: Overture'

'2112 Part II: The Temples Of Syrinx'

'Far Cry'

Encore:

La Villa Strangiato

Working Man

Here's some fan-shot, front-row video from that performance: