Rush to Release 'Time Machine' DVD/Blu-Ray in September

Concord Records will release Rush's new live release, Time Machine, on DVD and Blu-ray on Sept. 27, according to MusicTap.
Brave Words & Bloody Knuckles speculates that the show in the film is probably Rush's April 15 performance at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.
That show was filmed by the Toronto-based Banger Films, an outfit that has produced several rock films, including Metal: A Headbangers' Journey and the Rush documentary, Beyond the Lighted Stage.
Rush's set list from that event:
- First set:
- 'The Spirit of Radio'
- 'Time Stand Still'
- 'Presto'
- 'Stick It Out'
- 'Workin' Them Angels'
- 'Leave That Thing Alone'
- 'Faithless'
- 'BU2B'
- 'Freewill'
- 'Marathon'
- 'Subdivisions'
Second set:
'Tom Sawyer'
'Red Barchetta'
'YYZ'
'Limelight'
'The Camera Eye'
'Witch Hunt'
'Vital Signs'
'Caravan'
Drum Solo ('Love 4 Sale')
'Closer To The Heart'
'2112 Part I: Overture'
'2112 Part II: The Temples Of Syrinx'
'Far Cry'
Encore:
La Villa Strangiato
Working Man
Here's some fan-shot, front-row video from that performance: