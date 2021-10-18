A huge selection of gear belonging to instrumental rockers Russian Circles has reportedly been stolen

A large amount of gear belonging to instrumental rock band Russian Circles has reportedly been stolen.

The list of missing gear is enormous, and includes several electric guitars – like a pair of Gibson Les Paul Customs – two Quilter Overdrive 202 guitar amps, Darkglass, Emperor and Peavey cabs, a Moog Minitaur synth, and a selection of guitar pedals, microphones and drum hardware.

In a statement on their website, the band wrote: “On the night/early morning of October 17, Russian Circles' U-Haul truck was broken into and robbed at a Holiday Inn parking lot in Chowchilla, CA, which is between Fresno and Modesto. Please be on the lookout and help us spread the word.”

The band go on to encourage anyone with information regarding the stolen gear to email russiancircles@sargenthouse.com.

Russian Circles are currently in the midst of a short US tour with System of a Down and Korn. They have three dates remaining: October 18 at the Oakland Arena in California, and two shows at the Banc of California Stadium on October 22 and 23.

They are yet to make an announcement as to whether the loss of gear will affect these upcoming shows.