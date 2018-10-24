Ryatt Release New EP, 'Loch Leven'

Hollywood-based hard rockers Ryatt released their second EP Loch Leven on October 1, and will soon embark on a U.S. tour starting November 1.

Consisting of vocalist/bassist Rob Cruz, guitarist Sean Silas and drummer Charles Wiley, Loch Leven shows Ryatt diving into darker and more melodic territories, as is evident on standout tracks “If,” “Can’t Follow,” and the title track, “Loch Leven.” There is still plenty of hard rock, metal and punk influences on the EP as well, as heard on “Apocryphilia” and “Vaticide.”

Loch Leven can be heard and purchased on all digital platforms including iTunes and Amazon.

View the tour dates below, and watch the band perform “Vaticide” live at Soultone Cymbals.

To find out more, head over to ryattmusic.com.

November 1 - Rogue Bar, Scottsdale, AZ

November 2 - Leo’s Upstairs Bar, Albuquerque, NM

November 3 - Zombiez Bar & Grill, Amarillo,TX

November 4 - Fitzgerald’s Bar & Live Music, San Antonio, TX

November 6 – House of Rock, Corpus Christi, TX

November 7 - Acadia Bar and Grill, Houston,TX

November 8 - Dirty Dog Bar, Austin, TX

November 9 - Cold Brew Rock Bar, Laredo TX

November 10 - The Prophet Bar, Dallas TX