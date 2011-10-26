Sammy Hagar on Potential Guns N' Roses Reunion: "I Would Manage Them"

With the current incarnation of Guns N' Roses on tour and the pending Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nod, there has been a lot of -- well, more than usual -- speculation about the original lineup of GNR getting back together, at least for a performance at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Among those who wish the band would get back together is none other than Sammy Hagar, who even threw his name in the ring to manage the band.

Speaking to Bryan Reesman of Attention Deficit Delirium, the Red Rocker said: "They’ve proved it again and again and again that it ain’t [about] the money. They just don’t get along because Axl goes out for a lot less money with his version of Guns N’ Roses, and Slash goes out for a lot less money with Velvet Revolver or by himself. The amount of money they could make if they got it all back together, made a great record and toured the world would probably be as much as The Rolling Stones [get], and for them not to do it, it obviously ain’t about the money. Because they could do it. I would manage them. I’d be their manager and make sure they got the right deal from all the promoters. They could be the biggest band in the world if they wanted to."

Here's to wishful thinking, Mr. Hagar.