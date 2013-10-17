Sample Hundreds of Effect Pedals at The Deli’s 2013 Stomp Box Exhibit in Brooklyn

The Deli NYC, Delicious Audio and Main Drag Music will present the 2013 edition of the Brooklyn Stomp Box Exhibit, a free, interactive display of guitar effect pedals.

Hosted once again at Main Drag Music in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York, the exhibit will be open noon to 9 p.m. October 19 and 20 and will overlap with the CMJ Music Marathon 2013, a music industry convention that brings thousands of musicians and bands to New York City every year.

PARTICIPATING MANUFACTURERS

Analogman

BearFoot FX

Black Cat Pedals

DigiTech

DIY Kits

DMB Pedals

Dutch Kazoo

Earthquaker Devices

El Rey Pedals

Electro Harmonix

Keeley Electronics

Eventide

Fuzzrocious Pedals

Godlyke

JAM Pedals"

Line 6

Main Ace FX

MI Audio

Moog

Rainger FX

Selah

SmallsoundBigsound

Solid Gold Fx

Strymon

T-Rex

TC Electronic

TSVG Pedals

VL Effects

WMD

Walrus Audio

Wampler

Mixed boards organized by effect also allow musicians to quickly compare similar pedals to each other. For the first time, the distortion pedals, organized in separate mixed boards, will be plugged into real amps in two Iso booths.

Headphones will be provided by Shure, pedalboards by Pedaltrain, amplification by PreSonus, cables by Planet Waves.

OKNOB will lend a bunch of their useful levers to easily control the pedals' knobs with the feet.

Musicians are invited to bring their own guitars and plug them in directly into the pedal boards. They will be able to test the pedals and hear the results directly in the headphones, which will be plugged into an amp emulation unit.

Here are some photos from last year's event.

Sign up HERE for a priority pass, and stay tuned for more news.

Head HERE for more info — or visit the event's Facebook page.