Samson, Hartke, Zoom Bring Metal Masters Clinic Back to the East Coast

Three of the leading gear/technology companies for musicians and consumers are returning with their successful Metal Masters clinic series.

Partnering with Guitar Center, Metal Masters 4 will take place September 7 at The Gramercy in New York City. Doors open 7 p.m. with the clinic starting 8 p.m.

Metal Masters 4 brings back some of the classic “Metal Masters” while adding a few new members to the list. As always, fans can expect some surprise appearances and unforgettable performances. Metal Masters 4< will feature Philip Anselmo (Pantera/Down), Kerry King (Slayer), Dave Lombardo (Slayer), Scott Ian (Anthrax), Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Frank Bello (Anthrax), plus Billy Sheehan and Gary Holt (Exodus/Slayer).

If the still-circulating buzz from Metal Masters 3 is any indication, Metal Masters 4 won't disappoint anyone who is lucky enough to see it. Metal Masters 3, which took place at the Key Club in Los Angeles, featured the “Metal Masters” demonstrating their techniques and styles used to create the music that millions bang their heads to every day.

The highlight of the event came when Philip Anselmo jumped onstage to perform Slayer fan-favorites “Angel Of Death” and “Raining Blood” before launching into five songs from the classic Pantera album, Vulgar Display Of Power. Anselmo and the “Metal Masters” comprised of David Ellefson (Megadeth), Chris Broderick (Megadeth), Kerry King (Slayer), Dave Lombardo (Slayer), Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Frank Bello (Anthrax) and Mike Portnoy (Adrenaline Mob/Flying Colors), blazed through “Mouth For War,” “A New Level,” “Walk,” “Hostile,” and “This Love.” Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath joined all of the “Metal Masters” on stage for the finale of “Hole In The Sky.”

“We’re extremely excited to be bringing the Metal Masters series back home to the East Coast with our most diverse and talented lineup to date,” says Mark Menghi, Samson’s Director of Marketing. “I say it every time and this time will be no different, but Metal Masters 4 is going to be the best one yet...”

Tickets are available for $20 and can be purchased by clicking here. Learn more about Metal Masters here.

With door giveaways and surprise guests, all should purchase their tickets early for this All Ages event to witness the return of the “Metal Masters” to New York City.