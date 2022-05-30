Watch Carlos Santana update Oye Como Va with the help of 25 musicians around the world

Carlos Santana has teamed up with the non-profit Playing For Change to revisit his classic cover of Tito Puente’s Oye Como Va, featuring a further 25 musicians from around the world.

Among those featured on the new recording are bassist Tal Wilkenfeld, Santana’s daughter and drummer Cindy Blackman Santana, vocalist Jose´Valdés Terán and Tito Puente, Jr., on the timbales.

The full list of musicians is extensive:

Al Brothers - Percussion

André Siqueira - Bongos

Andreus Valdés Torres - Maracas

Becky G - Vocals

Carlos Santana - Electric guitar

Cindy Blackman Santana - Drums

Chouloute Minouche - Vocals

Cory Henry - Organ

Estevinson Padilla Valdés - Vocals

Jose´Valdés Terán - Vocals

Karl Perazzo - Congas

Luis Carlos Cassiani Simarra - Güiro and vocals

La Escuelita del Ritmo - Vocals

Manuel Pérez Selinas - Vocals

OBA Frank Lords - Cowbell

“Papi” Felix Garemua - Electric guitar

Paulo Heman - Tambourine

Rubén Rada & Family - Congas and vocals

Tal Wilkenfeld - Electric bass

Tito Puente, Jr. - Timbales

Washboard Chaz - Washboard

Santana’s initial recording of Oye Como Va featured on his 1970 album Abraxas, which also included his interpretation of Black Magic Woman and the enormously popular instrumental, Samba Pa Ti.

Oye Como Va was originally released by Puente in 1962 and initially became a staple of the Santana live set due to its popularity with audiences as a dance number. The band then included it on Abraxas before it received a single release in 1971, making it to number 13 on the Billboard 100.

The new version of the track has been created as part of the Song Around The World series, organised by Playing For Change. The non-profit organisation aims to build connections through music, enabling street performers and other musicians from around the world to collaborate across vast distances. Co-founder Mark Johnson produced the track.

“This song is so full of positive energy and soul that it makes people feel joy and that’s one of the best things music can do to change the world,” says Johnson. “When we feel the love we have more to give and a deeper connection to our shared humanity. The time is now to unite as a human race and music is the best tool we have to make that happen.”

The charity has previously orchestrated an all-star cover of Led Zeppelin's When the Levee Breaks, featuring the likes of John Paul Jones, Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi and Buffalo Nichols.

For more information, head to Playing For Change (opens in new tab).