Watch John Paul Jones, Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, Buffalo Nichols and more join forces to cover Led Zeppelin's When the Levee Breaks

Led Zeppelin bass guitar legend John Paul Jones has taken part in an all-star cover of his band's classic song, When the Levee Breaks, that aims to raise money for charity.

Convened by Playing For Change, the lineup for the recording features – in addition to Jones – electric guitar aces like Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi and Buffalo Nichols, among others.

You can give the cover – and its globe-trekking video – a spin below.

The lineup for the recording also features Jane's Addiction's Stephen Perkins on drums; Keith Secola, Pete Sands, and Sebastian Robertson providing additional guitar work; Ben Lee and Mermans Mosengo on harmonica; Jason Tamba on banjo; and Davey Chegwidden, Drums of the Pacific, Nakeiltha Campbell, and Sikiru Adepoju on percussion.

Tedeschi, Nichols, Elle Márjá Eira and Mihirangi provide vocals, while Alfredo Arce rounds out the ensemble on Siku flute.

“It seems that little has changed since 1927, or even 2005 with [Hurricane] Katrina," Jones said of the song, which was written by Kansas Joe McCoy and Memphis Minnie in 1929 in response to the devastating Great Mississippi Flood of 1927. "It’s still a really powerful track, both musically and lyrically.”

According to Playing For Change, net proceeds from the cover will be split between environmentally-minded organizations such as Conservation International, American Rivers, the World Wildlife Fund, REVERB and its own Playing For Change (PFC) Foundation, with additional funds earmarked for education programs led by the PFC Foundation.

For more on Playing For Change, visit the organization's website.