Satchel and his neon Charvel hail Eddie Van Halen with a ripping cover of Unchained

Since his passing on October 6 at the age of 65, we’ve seen musical tributes to Eddie Van Halen from the likes of Robb Flynn and Jack White. Now Steel Panther’s Satchel, whose playing has always excluded plenty of EVH style, has added his electric guitar to the mix.

The guitarist and his neon Charvel recently teamed up with a host of British and European rock and metal musicians to jam out Van Halen’s classic 1981 anthem, Unchained.

Joining Satchel on the recording is Dee Dammers (rhythm guitar, U.D.O. and Dirkschneider), Michael “Mülli” Müller (bass, Jaded Heart), André Hilgers (drums, Bonfire), Matt Jones (vocals, ex-The Treatment) and others, with the Steel Panther guitar paying fine tribute to EVH with a rather spot-on recreation of his rhythm and lead work.

You can check it out below, and head here for more Eddie Van Halen coverage from Guitar World.