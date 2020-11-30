Save a gargantuan $350 on this D'Angelico Premier Series Atlantic over at Musician's Friend

In what might be the single best Cyber Monday guitar deals we've seen so far, Musician's Friend is offering an unbelievable $350 off the D'Angelico Premier Series Atlantic model. At an original price of $700, that's half off. Yes, you read that right.

The D'Angelico Premier Series Atlantic is a solidbody electric guitar boasting a basswood body, C-shaped maple neck and 22-fret ovangkol fingerboard, and a pair of Duncan Designed humbucking pickups – an HB-102 in the neck and HB-101 in the bridge, to be specific.

Controls include a two sets of volume and tone controls – with push/pull functionality on the tone pots for coil tapping – and a three-way selector switch.

Vintage aesthetics are a key component of what makes this guitar, with a stopbar tailpiece, Tune-o-matic bridge and Rotomatic "Stairstep" tuning heads among its appointments.

Mother-of-pearl block fretboard inlays further complete the look, and that D'Angelico headstock is just the cherry on the cake. This guitar oozes style and sophistication, and it sure has the tones to back it up, too.

