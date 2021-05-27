Save up to 33% off triple-packs of Ernie Ball Slinky and Earthwood guitar strings with this mega Memorial Day deal

For our money, Ernie Ball's iconic Slinkys are the best electric guitar strings on the market, bar none, while the EB Earthwood series certainly ranks highly as far as acoustic guitar strings are concerned. If you're in the market to try out some new strings, or you simply need a restock, Musician's Friend is currently offering up to 33% discount on triple packs of a wide range of strings - from Regular to Power Slinkys, plus a range of Earthwood models for acoustic players.

Just as an example, if you play Ernie Ball Mighty Slinkys, today you can grab a triple pack for just $11.98, compared with the usual price of $17.97. Elsewhere, you can grab 3 bucks off a trio of Regular Slinkys.

More of the best Memorial Day guitar sales

Here are those string savings in full:

Slinkys are some of the most easily identifiable and common strings known to mankind, but there's a good reason for that! No other string set on the market has the same blend of durability, performance, sound and price.

Ok, so it's not the coolest gear investment you'll make this year, and the savings aren't huge, but when your high E string gives in after some especially enthusiastic playing, you'll be happy to have a spare set of Slinkys knocking about. So, why not grab a few sets while they're on sale?

If you're looking for more great offers on guitar gear, we'd recommend keeping a close eye on our Prime Day guitar deals page, where we'll be sharing the latest news and deals as they happen.