Scale The Summit Enter Studio

Houston, Texas' Scale the Summit have entered Paint It Black Studios in Orlando, Florida with producer Mark Lewis (Devildriver, All That Remains, The Black Dahlia Murder). The band is recording the follow up to their 2009 Prosthetic Records' debut, Carving Desert Canyons.

Guitarist Chris Letchford comments: "We have been home writing for quite some time now and I'm excited to say that we just made it to Orlando this morning to start work on our next record with with Mark Lewis. I have been a fan of the production work that he has been doing for many years now. I love the 'hugeness' of the recordings he does and I felt that is what was missing from our last record. We're all really excited to be working with Mark on this one.

"We have been working out a lot of new dynamic ideas for this new record and I know he is the guy to really help us capture all of it. We'll be doing 12 songs this time, all of which are really a step up from our latest album. I can't wait to get these songs finished and released for everyone to hear."