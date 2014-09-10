Scarlet Page's 'Resonators' Photo Book Available Now

Scarlet Page’s highly anticipated limited-edition large-format book, Resonators, is available now for pre-order exclusively from Red Giant Publishing.

The book provides unique insight into some of the world’s most respected guitarists from the Sixties through heavy metal and into punk and Britpop

Including more than 120 never-before-seen photographs taken over the past two years, Scarlet’s approach and style have produced beautiful and intimate portraits of what she calls rock's "resonators," capturing sides of guitar legends rarely seen by their fans.

Guitarists included in Resonators are Wilko Johnson, Jimmy Page (Scarlet’s father), Brian May, Paul Stanley, Paul McCartney, Peter Green, Joe Walsh, Slash, Nile Rodgers, Mick Jones, Jeff Beck, Paul Weller, Mark Knopfler, Noel Gallagher, Serge Pizzorno, Wayne Kramer, Albert Lee, Billy Corgan, Johnny Marr, Graham Coxon, Justin Hawkins, Robert Fripp, Steve Jones, John Squire, John Frusciante, Hank Marvin, Kelly Jones, Dick Taylor, John Squire, Phil Manzanera, Hank Marvin, Phil Collen, Vivian Campbell and Jack White.

"In their hands the instrument becomes a prop," Scarlet says. "With their guitars is when these artists seem to be most at ease."

The book is limited to 1,480 copies worldwide and is available in deluxe and collector editions. Each book is individually signed and numbered by Scarlet, hand-bound in quarter leather and printed on 200gsm acid-free matte art paper with silver gilt edges. The book has been printed and bound by one of the world’s leading makers of fine limited-edition books. In more than 8,000 words of new text, Scarlet tells us the stories behind more than 120 exclusive photos.

Continuing on from Scarlet’s successful Resonators photo exhibition and charity auction, 10 percent of the profit from the sale of Resonators will benefit Teenage Cancer Trust. We also are offering the first 300 subscribers the opportunity to have their names printed in the book.

The Deluxe Edition

Strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide and is presented within a beautiful and stylish Resonators presentation box and accompanied with a signed Resonators collage print. In addition the Deluxe Edition also comes with a hand crafted portfolio box containing 32 beautifully printed 8’ x 10’ images, one for each of the guitarists featured in Resonators.

The Collectors’ Edition

Limited to 1,180 copies worldwide and is presented within a beautiful and stylish Resonators presentation box and accompanied with a signed Resonators collage print.

"Ultimately though they are just instruments; a guitar is always a guitar but the human face is constantly changing and it is people that I’m ultimately interested in." — Scarlet Page