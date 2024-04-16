“Combines cutting-edge technology with time-tested craftsmanship to deliver unparalleled performance”: Schecter’s super-stealthy Black Ops guitars might be the most metal T-types you’ll see this year

By Matt Owen
published

Three covert single-cuts headline the drop, which has been “engineered for precision and power”

Schecter Black Ops
(Image credit: Schecter)

Schecter has debuted its super-stealthy Black Ops electric guitar range, which comprises perhaps the most metal T-type models of 2024 so far.

The Black Ops lineup features three distinct models, with left-handed variants of each available. A standard six-string leads the way, joined by multi-scale seven- and eight-strings.

Image 1 of 3
Schecter Black Ops
(Image credit: Schecter)

