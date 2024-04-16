“Combines cutting-edge technology with time-tested craftsmanship to deliver unparalleled performance”: Schecter’s super-stealthy Black Ops guitars might be the most metal T-types you’ll see this year

Schecter has debuted its super-stealthy Black Ops electric guitar range, which comprises perhaps the most metal T-type models of 2024 so far.

The Black Ops lineup features three distinct models, with left-handed variants of each available. A standard six-string leads the way, joined by multi-scale seven- and eight-strings.

Cosmetics are consistent across the board, and are exactly as you’d expect from a guitar collection labeled “Black Ops”: it’s all very black indeed.

Black finishes, hardware, fretboards, electronics… you name it. These things absolutely ooze stealth.

Satin Black Open Pore colorways are paired with mahogany bodies, with the ultra-contoured core accompanied by a mahogany three-piece neck complete with carbon fiber reinforcement rods.

A 14” or 16” radius ebony fingerboard tops the Thin C-profile neck, and flashes 24 X-Jumbo stainless steel frets, a Graph Tech XL Black Tusq nut and absolutely no inlays whatsoever.

Schecter locking tuners (black, of course) also make the cut, as do Hipshot bridges: there are Multi-Scale Fixed units for the larger string configurations, and a standard bridge for the regular six-string.

In keeping with the no-frills vibe, Schecter has opted for a one-pickup layout – a Fishman Fluence Open Core humbucker – which is slightly souped-up with a three-way voicing toggle switch. A master volume pot and a matte black pickguard complete the body’s top.

There’s not much else to say about the Black Ops models, other than they are very, very sleek, and you’d be hard pressed to find a suaver set of new-for-2024 T-style guitars.

In fact, we’d say this is Schecter’s standout release of the year – that is until the company drops the long-awaited Synyster Gates headless signature guitar believed to be on the way.

And, if fan reactions on social media are anything to go by, Schecter has done a good job of making people forget its controversial Machine Gun Kelly signature guitar, which was rather, erm, divisive, to say the least upon its release.

“Schecter Guitar Research unveils its latest covert project the Black Ops series,” the firm writes. “Engineered for precision and power, this clandestine arsenal combines cutting-edge technology with time-tested craftsmanship to deliver unparalleled performance in the field.”

Price-wise, the six-string model weighs in at $1,199, while the seven- and eight-string versions will set you back $1,249 and $1,299, respectively.

Visit Schecter to find out more.