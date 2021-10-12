Schecter releases Machine Gun Kelly's trademark single-humbucker Schecter PT as an official signature guitar

Since his musical self-reinvention from hip-hop trailblazer to electric guitar-toting rockstar, we knew it'd be a mere matter of time before Machine Gun Kelly received his own signature model. And now that day has come. Behold, MGK's brand-new signature Schecter PT.

Boasting a 'Tickets to My Downfall Pink' finish, though slightly different in design to the guitar he's seen holding on the cover of his 2020 album, Tickets to My Downfall, the Machine Gun Kelly Signature PT is a replica of the model he played – and smashed – during his fiery performance of Papercuts at the MTV VMAs.

It features an alder body with a black one-ply binding, bolt-on maple neck with carbon fiber reinforcement rods, and a 24-fret ebony fingerboard with a double XX inlay at the 12th fret and Luminlay glow-in-the-dark side position markers.

Electronics include a single Schecter USA Pasadena Plus humbucking pickup, controlled via a singular volume knob and – rather than a pickup selector – a kill switch.

Other features include a Schecter PT-H hardtail bridge, two-way adjustable truss rod, Graph Tech XL Black TUSQ nut, Schecter locking tuners and black hardware.

Additional visual appointments include five black lines between the pickup and fretboard, and a partially recessed black-and-pink headstock, which features the cursive Schecter logo, as seen on Nick Johnston's signature models.

The Machine Gun Kelly Signature PT is available now for $899. For more information, head to Schecter.