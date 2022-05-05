Schecter and Nick Johnston unveil Atomic-finished Diamond Series T-Type signature model

Back in March 2021, instrumental rock titan Nick Johnston teased his first-ever T-type Schecter electric guitar, and at the time we wrote “we can’t imagine it will be long before we get an official look”. Well, it turns out we were wrong.

Though the tease was promptly followed by the release of an extremely high-end, premium price-tag-equipped Custom Shop PT signature guitar, news of a standard production run version has been pretty slim. Until now, that is.

After more than 12 months since the first pics of the model were posted to social media, Johnston and Schecter have now launched a far more affordable version of his flagship PT model.

Arriving in a quartet of colorways – Atomic Frost, Atomic Snow, Atomic Ink and Atomic Green – Johnston’s latest PT joins Schecter’s Diamond range of guitars, and arrives with an $899 price tag.

Image 1 of 4 Schecter Nick Johnston Signature PT in Atomic Ink (Image credit: Schecter) Image 2 of 4 Schecter Nick Johnston Signature PT in Atomic Snow (Image credit: Schecter) Image 3 of 4 Schecter Nick Johnston Signature PT in Atomic Green (Image credit: Schecter) Image 4 of 4 Schecter Nick Johnston Signature PT in Atomic Frost (Image credit: Schecter)

In terms of specs, the PT features a single-cut alder body, paired with a C-shape roasted hard rock maple neck and ebony fretboard. Atop the ‘board sits 22 Jumbo frets and a Graph Tech XL Black Tusq nut, as well as Schecter’s Brass Circle inlays.

Elsewhere, the PT sports a 14” fretboard radius, 25.5” scale length and two-way adjustable truss rod with heel access spoke, with its hardware headed up by metal knurled control knobs and Schecter locking tuners.

The biggest deviation from the Custom Shop model can be found in the electronics department. While the four-figure version features custom AtomBucker and SubAtomic-T pickups, the newest PT comes loaded with a Diamond Nick Johnston single-coil and Diamond ‘78 humbucker.

There’s a slightly different bridge plate, too, with the latest iteration featuring a Diamond PT-S unit as opposed to the more expensive Gotoh GTC-202 alternative. Other minor tweaks include the headstock script, which now features the Diamond Series stamp and a flowing Schecter logo.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Schecter) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Schecter) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Schecter) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Schecter) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Schecter)

Despite the changes, it’s got an equally versatile control layout, comprising a three-way selector switch, master volume knob and push/pull tone parameter that access neck single-coil sounds.

Notably, it’s the first Tele-style addition to Johnston’s expanding arsenal of signature six-strings, following the release of USA Signature and Traditional Strat-inspired models.

The Schecter Nick Johnston Signature PT is available now for $899.

For more information, head over to Schecter.