Take a closer look at Colin Scott and R.J. Ronquillo's spellbinding acoustic AC/DC, Santana covers

Martin – in partnership with Guitar World – recently launched the No Limits Challenge, a contest that sees eight YouTube-savvy guitarists face off against one another and cover tunes you wouldn't normally associate with an acoustic, using one of the company's offset SC models.

In this week's quarterfinal matchup (each of which sees two guitarists covering a well-known song from a particular genre), R.J. Ronquillo puts an unplugged spin on Santana's Black Magic Woman, while Colin Scott transforms AC/DC's stadium-shaking anthem, Thunderstruck, into a display of acoustic artistry.

We've recruited GW's resident tech/gear guru Paul Riario and video editor Alan Chaput to dissect the covers and share their thoughts on the performances. You can check out their commentary above.

Alan and Paul might be our judges, but they don't actually choose the winner of each face-off. That task, dear reader, is in your hands. Check out our breakdown of the covers above – and/or give each of them a spin below without the commentary – scroll down to the box at the bottom of the article, and cast a ballot for your favorite.

The winners of all four quarterfinal matchups – the other three of which are '80s rock, '90s rock and classic rock-themed, respectively – will advance to a semifinal round, where they'll be divided into two genre-based face-offs. The winners of those, of course, will advance to the finals.

Be sure to check back next week, too, for the next quarterfinal matchup.

For more info on Martin's SC acoustics, visit the company's website.