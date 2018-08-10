Second Annual Fear the Riff Effects, Pedals and Guitar Gear Expo to Take Place in Brooklyn this Weekend

(Image credit: Courtesy of Big Picture Media)

This weekend, the Brooklyn Expo Center in Brooklyn, NY will host one of the biggest guitar-related shows in the world, the second annual Fear the Riff Effects, Pedals and Guitar Gear Expo.

The show will feature exhibitions with the latest guitars, basses, amps and stomp boxes from vendors such as Marshall Amps, Fender, Ernie Ball, Gibson, Wylde Audio, Ibanez Guitars, PRS Guitars and many more. Notably, attendees can also purchase guitar and bass gear from more than 60 of the vendors who will be displaying at the show.

Fear the Riff is not just limited to gear though. The show will also feature meet and greets, artist signings and guitar clinics with rock guitar luminaries like Zakk Wylde, Tosin Abasi, John Petrucci, Andy James, Mark Holcomb, Angel Vivaldi and more.

The Fear the Riff Expo will be open from 10 a.m-6 p.m. at the Brooklyn Expo Center, located at 79 Franklin St., Brooklyn, NY, this Saturday, August 11.

For tickets and more info, head on over to feartheriff.com.