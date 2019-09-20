See how Fender guitars are made with this fascinating look inside the Corona factory

A four-and-a-half minute video revealing the journey of a Fender guitar from a block – or blocks – of wood to a finished instrument has been posted on Insider.

The video goes deep into Fender’s Corona, California factory, and shows the process of wood being cut and sanded, fret wire being cut and pressed onto a fingerboard, finishes being buffed and polished, parts being assembled and electric components being installed.

There’s also an interview with Fender EVP of Operations Ed Magee.

“The guitar is a tool for telling stories,” Magee says. “And I think what Leo [Fender] did was he listened to artists. He was looking at different ways to create different instruments for artists to kind of expand their sonic palate.”

You can check out the full video above.