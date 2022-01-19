Deftones bassist Sergio Vega opens up Reverb Shop for studio- and tour-played gear

Sergio Vega – bass guitar powerhouse behind Deftones and Quicksand – has partnered with gear retailer Reverb to establish an official online store, through which he will sell a range of studio- and tour-used gear.

The store, which is live right now, is predominantly populated by basses and related performing equipment, much of which can be heard throughout Deftones’ and Quicksand’s discography.

A handful of guitar amps and one sole acoustic guitar will also be filling the shelves of the Vega shop, as will a number of tour posters, road-worn clothing items and a Vega-used wardrobe case.

While opening the virtual doors to his store, Vega commented, “This stuff is near and dear to me. I've used these things for the past 10-plus years with Quicksand and Deftones. These are things I [used on] tours with Deftones around the world. [Gear that] I've been in writing sessions with, that I've been in the studio with."

Fender Jaguar bass
Squier Bass VI
Fender CD32OAS

In the instrument aisle, Vega has a suite of Fender Jaguar basses up for grabs. An instrument that Vega has fondly collected over the years, Jaguar basses were his go-to guitar, and helped him record “everything from Diamond Eyes to Ohms”, as well as Quicksand’s Interiors.

These are joined by a flock of Fender Squier Bass VIs, which have been “loved” and “meticulously maintained” by Vega and his many techs over the years.

Elsewhere, a Fender CD32OAS acoustic is the only non-bass six-string to be found in the shop.

Other highlights from the store include a Fractal Axe Fx-II and Axe Fx-II XL+ dual setup, accompanied by labelled Fractal foot controllers. The modelling equipment was used extensively in both of Vega’s bands, and still contains the presets that were used on Deftones songs such as Diamond Eyes, Poltergeist and Tempest.

Fractal Axe-Fx II
Orange Terror Bass
Ampeg SVT-VR
MXR Bass Octave Deluxe

"They still contain all of my presets and patches throughout the years," Vega explained. "They encompass everything: my live patches, my recording patches, so you'll get to see the differences between them."

An Orange Terror Bass amp head, two Orange OB1-500s and a pair of Ampeg SVT-VRs also make up the bill, and are joined by a range of Akai MIDI keyboards and Yamaha HS50M monitor speakers.

In the effects pedal department, Vega is selling a trio of volume pedals – a Dunlop Volume X and two Ernie Ball VP Jrs – as well as a Fender MTG Tube Distortion, Boss NS-2 Noise Suppressor and an MXR Bass Octave Deluxe.

A variety of extras – such as EMG active bass pickups, Dunlop bass strings and an MXR Iso-Brick pedalboard power supply – are also up for sale.

To find out more, head over to the Sergio Vega Reverb Shop.