The always controversial Serj Tankian is now offering a free download of a new song, "Cornucopia," via his official website. You can download your copy (email required) here.

"Cornucopia" is taken from the singer's upcoming solo album, Harakiri, which is due out July 10.

Tankian will be hitting the road with System of a Down late this summer for a short run of dates with Deftones.

Watch the lyric video for Serj Tankian's new single, "Figure It Out":