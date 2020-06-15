She Shreds and Bandmemes are raffling off boutique pedals to raise funds for Black Lives Matter

She Shreds has teamed up with Bandmemes for a fundraising raffle benefitting Black Lives Matter and other organizations fighting for systemic racial justice.

Prizes from the raffle include effect pedals from 21 boutique companies, including Old Blood Noise Endeavors, Chase Bliss, Death By Audio, Abominable, Caroline Guitar Co., Benson Amps and more.

The raffle will run 2 weeks and winners will be updated at She Shreds on June 22.

To enter, participants are required to make a minimum donation of $10 USD to Black Lives Matter, The Bail Project or Critical Resistance.

Additionally, a donation of at least $10 to multiple charities counts as multiple entries.

For more information and to see the full pedal line-up, head to She Shreds.