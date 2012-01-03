Shinedown Release Lyric Video for New Song,"Bully," Announce Album Release Date

Multi-platinum rockers Shinedown are set to release their fourth studio album, Amaryllis, on March 27, and have just debuted a lyric video for the album's first single, "Bully." You can check out the video below.

"I've always seen Shinedown as its own entity," said frontman Brent Smith, "this living thing that's been growing and developing and evolving over the past 10 years. During the recording, the vision of what Shinedown is and where it's going became completely clear. 'Amaryllis' is the manifestation of that vision, the centerpiece of what Shinedown is. It reflects on everything we've done and where we're heading. It's a message of empowerment, perseverance, and inspiration that I think speaks to fans that have been with us since the beginning as well as those who are just learning about who we are and what we're about. I can't wait for the world to hear it."

The follow-up to 2008's The Sound of Madness, Amaryllis was ecorded at Lightning Sound studios near Los Angeles, as well as Ocean Way Recording and Capitol Studios in Hollywood.