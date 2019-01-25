NAMM 2019: Prestige Unveils Signature Bass from Shinedown’s Eric Bass

NAMM 2019: Prestige Guitars has announced the release of the Eric Bass Signature Bass. The new model, designed in collaboration with the Shinedown bassist, boasts an offset, double cutaway solid ash body with a flat top and back to increase mass, as well as a bolt-on, one-piece slim “C”-shaped hard maple neck with a Pau Ferro fingerboard.

Other features include a Seymour Duncan Quarter Pound single coil pickup, Hipshot 4 string A-style bridge and Hipshot HB 7 tuners.

Finishes come in two options: Satin Trans Dark Red with black binding and matching black pickguard, and Satin Arctic White with mother-of-pearl binding and matching mother-of-pearl pickguard.

For more information, head over to Prestige Guitars.