Stream Wednesday’s Shinedown Live Interview Event Right Here

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with Shinedown. The interview will take place at 7:00 p.m. EST on April 25, live from Sony Hall in New York City.

We’ll sit down with Brent Smith (vocals), Zach Myers (guitar), and Eric Bass (bass) to talk about their new release, ATTENTION ATTENTION, plus stories from the road and much more. Featuring a long-form interview, opportunity for audience questions and a short performance.

Shinedown will be interviewed by author and journalist Brad Tolinski. The event is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World magazine.

To find out more, visit shinedown.com or backstoryevents.com.

