PRS Guitars Announces SE Zach Myers Signature Model

PRS Guitars has announced its new SE Zach Myers Signature Model.

Myers, lead guitarist for Shinedown, picked up a PRS Custom 22 at age 15 and announced his first SE signature model in 2010.

As a guitarist who has rocked PRS on the stage and teched for several PRS bands, Myers has an intimate understanding of how a guitar should feel and what the build quality should be. After months of design and conversations with PRS’s SE team, Zach and PRS are pleased to introduce an all-new SE Zach Myers for 2014.

The 2014 SE Zach Myers features a chambered mahogany body with maple cap, flame maple veneer and single f-hole that provides smooth mid-range tones with a natural, resonant internal reverb. The 22-fret 24.5-inch scale length wide fat neck boasts a satin finish that gives the guitar a very comfortable, woody, worn-in feel.

Additional appointments to the SE Zach Myers signature model include PRS adjustable stoptail bridge, vintage style tuners, and PRS SE 245 pickups paired with two volume and two tone controls and a three-way toggle pickup switch.

"I've been with PRS guitars for 12 years. This is the best PRS I have ever played, and I'm proud that its mine," Myers says.

For more information, visit prsguitars.com/sezachmyers.