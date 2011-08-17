Shinedown Tap Producer Rob Cavallo for New Album

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. A smart mantra, and one that multi-platinum rockers Shinedown are apparently adhering to, as they've once again tapped producer Rob Cavallo for their upcoming fourth studio album.

Cavallo helmed the sessions for the band's third album, the platinum-cerified The Sound Of Madness, which spawned singles.

"We are truly honored to be working with the legendary Rob Cavallo again," Shinedown frontman Brent Smith said. "He brings the absolute best out of us and our songs. To say we are emotionally charged to start recording the new album would be a huge understatement. Everyone hold on tight, this is going to be intense!"

One working with Shinedown, Cavallo had this statement: "One of the things that sets Shinedown apart from most other rock bands is their songwriting. There's an honesty and passion in it that's undeniable. After working with them on The Sound Of Madness, I knew that they would deliver, but they've even surpassed my high expectations with the songs they've brought to the table this time around. I can't wait to get started."

Shinedown released Somewhere In The Stratosphere, a multi-disc collection of live tracks, earlier this year.