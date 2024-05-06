“It should be – and usually is – pedal-first for us, because pedals can affect your playing so much”: Shoegaze heroes DIIV on how stompboxes formed the building blocks of their new album

By Janelle Borg
published

After prioritizing pedals in their songwriting process, DIIV reveal how they manage to translate their studio sound to the stage

(L-R) Colin Caulfield, Andrew Bailey, Ben Newman and Zachary Cole Smith of American rock band Diiv perform during the Ypsigrock Festival at Castle of Castelbuono on August 7, 2022 in Castelbuono, Italy
(Image credit: Roberto Panucci - Corbis/Getty Images)

New York-based band DIIV have been hailed as modern shoegaze luminaries, especially since the reverb-and-delay-drenched subgenre made a massive mainstream comeback last year.

Perhaps it’s not surprising then that in the new issue of Total Guitar, guitarists Zachary Cole and Andrew Bailey describe their approach to writing as “pedal-first”.

Speaking to the publication ahead of the release of their forthcoming record, Frog in Boiling Water (due May 24), the duo discuss their tone-orientated writing technique.

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.