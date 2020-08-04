Sick Riffs: Alex Pi teaches you the massive down-tempo chorus groove of Puta Volcano's Sugar Cube

Sick Riffs #95: In today's episode of Sick Riffs, we bring you Alex Pi of Greek rock outfit Puta Volcano. He's here to teach you how to play the huge chorus riff of Sugar Cube, taken from the band's 2020 album, AMMA. It's relatively slow-tempo, which makes room for the permeation of some truly gargantuan guitar tones.

While the track is recorded in drop C# tuning, in this video, Pi demonstrates the riff in drop D.

Pi plays a Haursen Water Element Silverburst electric guitar through a Kemper amp modeler. The profile used is that of an Ampeg VH-150 created by American producer, mixer and engineer Dan Korneff.

"I work remotely as a software engineer, so I'm pretty used to being isolated in my home," the guitarist says. "In spite of that, the current situation feels eerie. It is unprecedented and I cannot help but wonder how music and all the people that help us musicians realize our dreams will come out of this.

"I hope for the best and am at least appreciative of the fact that I can spend more time playing guitar."

Support Puta Volcano

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.