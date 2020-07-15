Sick Riffs: Alex Wilson teaches you the odd-time swagger of sleepmakeswaves' pyramids

Sick Riffs #81: Today, we bring you Aussie instrumental post-rockers sleepmakeswaves, who are currently in the process of releasing an EP trilogy, these are not your dreams. Two EPs have been released thus far - No Safe Place and Out of Hours - with the third - Not an Exit - expected later this year.

Guitarist Alex Wilson joins us to show you how to play the outro riff of pyramids, the first track from Out of Hours. This one's a prime chance for you to practice playing in unusual time signatures and familiarize yourself with altered tunings.

Wilson plays an Epiphone Dot electric guitar tuned to C-G-D-G-B-E, running through a Brainworx digital amp modeler.

"We're on board with coronavirus restrictions in Australia but would be lying if we said it's not been a big issue for us as a band," Wilson says. "We've had to reschedule our national headline tour until 2021.

"The strict social distancing measures have also meant we can't meet up to write material together. So this has forced us to make some creative choices for our forthcoming EP, deciding to chase sounds and atmospheres that are easier to write and create while we work remotely.

"Personally, a great deal of my income came from working live shows for other artists and this kind of work is off the table indefinitely. Anyway - thanks for watching, hope you enjoy!"

Support sleepmakeswaves

http://www.sleepmakeswaves.com/

http://www.sleepmakeswaves.com/store/

https://www.facebook.com/sleepmakeswaves

https://www.instagram.com/sleepmakeswavesaus/?hl=en

https://twitter.com/sleepmakeswaves?lang=en

https://open.spotify.com/artist/0EnDtiDrCgklr97QMJOSPv

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/sleepmakeswaves/491765647

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.