Sick Riffs: Ben Bruce teaches you the massive main riff of Asking Alexandria's They Don't Want What We Want (And They Don't Care)

Sick Riffs #26: In today's episode, Asking Alexandria's Ben Bruce picks up his Tele and teaches you the ground-shaking main riff of They Don't Want What We Want (And They Don't Care), taken from the band's upcoming sixth studio album, Like a House on Fire. So get that six-string tuned down (or up!) to drop C and have a go.

"Asking Alexandria, along with every other business and family in the world has been affected negatively by the coronavirus," Bruce says. "Between tour dates and record releases being compromised to the manufacturing of physical music products and new merchandise coming to a screeching halt we are hurting financially (just like everyone else).

"But what we do all still have is music. We can all get through this and come out stronger as humanity and as music fans! Pick up those instruments, plug in those headphones, warm up those vocal chords. Whether you are creating or listening, music is here for us all as a voice of reason and hope! We are with you guys!"

Support Asking Alexandria

https://www.askingalexandria.com/

https://store.askingalexandria.com/

https://www.facebook.com/askingalexandria/

https://www.instagram.com/askingalexandria/?hl=en

https://twitter.com/AAofficial

https://open.spotify.com/artist/1caBfBEapzw8z2Qz9q0OaQ

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.