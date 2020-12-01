Sick Riffs: Ben Greenberg teaches you the distortion-drenched guitar lines of Uniform's Life in Remission

Sick Riffs #128: If there's a band that can deliver a full-blown assault on your ears (in a magnificent way), it's New York noise rockers Uniform.

Formed in 2013, the duo – comprising vocalist Michael Berdan and guitarist Ben Greenberg – have honed their unique brand of high-octane industrial-influenced music, and gained a sizable following whilst doing so.

The pair's latest effort, Shame, features some of their most ambitious songwriting to date. The eight-track LP brings the attitude, from opener Delco right the way through to the harsh guitar hang that closes I Am the Cancer.

Greenberg joins us in today's episode of Sick Riffs to walk you through the record's third track, Life in Remission, in full. It's pretty simple compositionally, but as such it allows the dirty distorted guitar tone to really shine. So make sure you douse your guitar signal in distortion for the full experience! You'll also need to tune your guitar to drop C, but other than that, you're good to go.

Greenberg plays a vintage '74 Gibson SG electric guitar through a custom distortion pedal DI'd into an API 3124 preamp.

“Uniform was in the middle of a full-US tour when the virus really took hold,” the guitarist says. “We canceled half the run and flew home from Atlanta. When I'm not on the road I make a living working on records in recording studios and that whole industry went on hold for months as well.”

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.