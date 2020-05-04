Sick Riffs: Caleb Miller teaches you the feel-good hammer-on licks of King Calaway's Rivers

Sick Riffs #30: We've covered a lot of rock and metal so far in this series, so how about we switch it up and throw you a bit of modern Nashville country? Forming in 2018, King Calaway have such a tight sound and production quality that you'd be forgiven for believing they've been around for decades.

Guitarist Caleb Miller joins Guitar World to teach you the riff from the band's hit track Rivers, taken from their 2019 album of the same name. Laden with palm-muting and hammer-ons, this feel-good riff is simple enough to learn quickly, but getting the feel and timing right will take a bit of practice. The guitarist uses a PRS DGT Goldtop electric guitar in this instance, but you can check out his full rig here.

“Through the midst of cancelled shows and postponed plans, this season has allowed for loads of time to be creative," says Miller. "As an artist, it is crucial to stay connected with fans while being apart. With the help of social media, this connection is still just as strong and I’m still able to do what I love most: entertain!”

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.