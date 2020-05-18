Sick Riffs: Did Coles shows you the intricate acoustic lines of Empyre's Drive

Sick Riffs #40: Empyre have become masters at taking the formula for British atmospheric rock and infusing it with their arena-ready signature sound. After releasing Self Aware back in 2019, the band recently surfaced again with an acoustic version of the record's sixth track, Drive.

In today's episode of Sick Riffs, guitarist Did Coles joins Guitar World to show you the acoustic goodness of the reimagined track, and he does so playing a Sigma SIG-S000M-15E+ acoustic guitar.

"Everyone knows there will be no gigs, no festivals, no live music performances outside of the streaming platforms for potentially months to come," says Coles. "But that's only one aspect of how COVID-19 is affecting us.

"Empyre is a community and we're a team of passionate musicians. This situation is preventing us from rehearsing together, live streaming together, we can't even hang out together. We are used to being out there performing, meeting the fans, and having a good time as a band sharing the music we love. COVID-19 has basically brought all that to a halt."

Support Empyre

https://www.empyre.co.uk/

https://www.empyre.co.uk/shop

https://www.facebook.com/EMPYRE

https://www.youtube.com/user/empyrerock

https://www.instagram.com/empyrerock/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/5QeMbHunpR4zPKLDEL4i7O

https://music.apple.com/gb/artist/empyre/1299830797

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.