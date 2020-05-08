Sick Riffs: Learn the chromatic-flavored riff and dazzling solo of Toothgrinder's ohmymy

Sick Riffs #34: A decade-strong into their career, American metallers Toothgrinder have so far treated fans to three EPs and three studio albums worth of material. Their latest album, I AM, released in 2019, represents some of the band's most ambitious work to date.

The record's second track, ohmymy, features a superb riff and impressive solo section - which guitarist Johnuel Hasney will show you how to play in today's episode. He wields a PRS Custom 24 electric guitar fitted with Jim Dunlop Nickel Wound 11 - 56 strings, which is running through a Fractal Audio Axe Fx Mark ll amp modeler.

"The coronavirus has devastated Toothgrinder and our plans for 2020," says Hasney. "We had released our third album, I AM, back in October and we were on tour with All That Remains and Lacuna Coil a month before the release date to begin supporting what would be the early stages of our touring cycle for this record.

"In the first week of the album release, we were onboard The Megacruise alongside Megadeth, Lamb of God, Testament and Anthrax, and played two shows onboard the cruise. We were eagerly making plans for 2020 to go out and support the album on the road.

"We had a spring run slated in April and May with JINJER and Suicide Silence, playing some headline dates along the way as well as 2 DWP festivals, Welcome To Rockville and Epicenter, that have recently been cancelled in lieu of the coronavirus pandemic."

"Amidst these recent tour cancellations, I have been at home continuing to teach private lessons online, connecting with new students via social media. Also, I have been putting the finishing touches on two complete guitar transcriptions for Phantom Amour and I AM.

"I plan on staying active on my socials creating content such as guitar playthroughs and lessons, and have been writing music for some new projects which I am extremely proud of hope to reveal sooner than later in the coming months."

Support Toothgrinder

https://www.toothgrinder.com/

https://linktr.ee/toothgrinder_usa

https://toothgrinder.merchnow.com/

https://www.instagram.com/johnuelhasney/

https://twitter.com/johnuelhasney

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKHye2YVjWr8M1aZW1x2cYQ

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.