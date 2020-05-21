Sick Riffs: Learn the monster 12/8 groove from All Hail The Yeti's Cold Dead Leaves

Sick Riffs #43: We hope you're not getting tired of learning all these sweet new riffs, because we've got plenty more on the way! In today's episode, Dave Vanderlinde of heavy metallers All Hail the Yeti teaches you how to play Cold Dead Leaves - an unreleased track from their forthcoming EP, expected to drop in the Fall.

Grab your tuner, as we'll be tuning down to drop Bb (Bb-F-Bb-Eb-G-C) for this one. It'll also be a chance for you to practice your minor pentatonic scale in a heavy metal setting. Opting away from the typical 4/4 pattern you'll find most riffs in, this one has more of a 12/8 swing feel - so it'll help you practice your time signature-shifting fluency.

Vanderlinde plays a Schecter PT electric guitar fitted with Ernie Ball Slinky strings through a Line 6 Helix Floor amp modeler.

"We were on our way to start at month-long US tour with Life of Agony and Doyle," the guitarist recalls, "when suddenly most of the dates were cancelled due to the outbreak and we had to immediately head back to Los Angeles."

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.